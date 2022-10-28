Full disclosure: This will not be a Paul Harvey-style column. In other words, you will not get “the rest of the story” here today.
That’s because my deadline to file this column comes before the end of the Maryland bear hunting season. There have been four days of the season thus far, with two to come.
It is a privilege to hunt bears in Maryland. Not everybody who wants to is allowed to do so. In fact, there are thousands of hunters each year who hope to hunt Maryland bears, but don’t get the chance.
This year, 950 permits were available and I was lucky enough to draw one. I named my son, Ryan, to hunt with me and his busy schedule allowed him to hunt the season’s first three days. I’m still at it.
The next bear I see will be the first one. There have been four glorious days afield thus far, days swirled in the exquisite colors of a high mountain autumn, but those days have been sans bruin.
I can tell you this. Through the first three days of hunting, 60 bears were checked in by hunters. As always, Garrett County led the harvest chart, easily outpacing the kill in Allegany, Washington and Frederick counties.
The first day of the hunt, Oct. 24, was nice … too nice. The temperature hit 77 at 2 p.m. and we bagged the last few hours of hunting. We were getting uncomfortably warm and figured any animal wearing a bear coat would be too heated to want to walk around the mountains. There were 22 bears checked in on opening day.
Then, on the second day, 27 bears were bagged. It didn’t get quite as warm.
On Day 3, a serious rain struck western Allegany County for an hour or so in the morning. Throughout the four-county hunting area, 11 bears were tagged.
Bears of nearly 300 pounds and nearly 400 pounds have been part of the harvest.
For Ryan and I, the hunt was more than a chance to get a bear. It was a chance to hunt together from the same blind and tell the same stories and lies we have swapped for years. Besides, his hearing and vision are more acute than mine so I simply relied on his hunting radar and sonar.
I shot a Maryland bear in 2009, so I told Ryan he was the trigger man should a bruin show up.
These last couple of days I’ll be on my own in the ridges and hollows of Almost Maryland. I’m basically a sight-feeder hunter, but it works pretty good as long as I sit still and pay attention.
The black bear is a magnificent animal, but also a destructive one at times. Maryland’s hunt is well managed with the goal of keeping the bruin population from getting out of hand … I mean out of paw.
One way or another, I’ll get “the rest of the story” to you in a future column.
