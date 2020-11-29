Although the number of bear hunting permits in Maryland increased for the 2020 season, the number of bruins harvested declined.
Harry Spiker, black bear project leader for the Maryland Wildlife & Heritage Service, said the reason is two-pronged.
“My take is that unfavorable hunting weather coupled with a lack of natural foods made the hunt difficult,” Spiker said.
There were 950 hunting permits awarded via lottery this year, 150 more than in 2019 when 145 bears were bagged. This year’s take was 117.
The hunt takes place in Garrett, Allegany, Washington and Frederick counties, but it has always been Garrett, the state’s most westerly county, that has had the greatest bear harvest since hunts resumed in 2004 after an absence of more than half a century.
“Here in Garrett County, we had snow, sleet, rain and fog,” Spiker said of the five-day hunt. “On Tuesday (Oct. 27, the hunt’s second day) one hunter told me he couldn’t see more than 50 yards until 10 a.m.”
Agency personnel annually conduct a mast survey, which provides a view of the natural foods available to wildlife. That survey showed a lack of such edibles in all four counties this autumn, Spiker said.
Under such conditions, which have occurred during previous hunts, bears head for the easiest food source, cornfields.
“We saw it coming,” Spiker said. “Our technicians were busy in late summer responding to calls from farmers about crop damage from bears.” Consequently, 87 of the bears taken this year were on private lands and only 30 on the public lands, which are predominantly forested.
Garrett led the way again with 83 bears. Another 23 came from Allegany. Washington County gave up eight and Frederick County was good for three, including the heaviest of the hunt, a 537-pounder.
Seventy-four of the harvested bears were female and 43 were male. Nonresidents bagged 17 bears and those hunters came from West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Delaware, Kentucky, Georgia and Texas.
Rifles accounted for most of the bears and the 30-06 caliber was once again the most common successful cartridge. Shotgun hunters bagged two bears as did those using muzzleloaders. Crossbows accounted for three bears. None was taken with traditional archery equipment this year.
The age of successful hunters ranged from 9 to 85.
Spiker said one hunter used his late grandfather’s powerful .338 caliber rifle to kill a bear.
“The grandfather had died only a week earlier and the hunter used ammunition that had been handloaded by the grandfather in the 1960s,” Spiker said.
There were 21 bears that weighed between 200 and 350 pounds. Spiker said that is a very large number of bigger bears compared to harvests from previous seasons.
Since Maryland bear hunting returned in 2004 when 20 bears were killed during a one-day hunt, hunters have harvested 1,453 bears.
The largest bear was a 613-pounder bagged in 2007 in the Swallow Falls area of Garrett County.
The greatest harvest took place in 2016 when 167 bears were checked in. Other triple-digit harvests happened in 2017 (131) and 2018 (135).
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as the outdoor editor for the Cumberland Times-News. His column is now published every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
