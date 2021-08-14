My fellow hunters are used to taking shots. They do it all the time. Now they need to take one or two more … in their arms.
Of course, that goes for the angling fraternity as well, of which I am a card-carrying member.
Hunters are required to wear blaze orange. Automobile drivers are required to wear seatbelts. Motorcycle operators are required to wear helmets.
I’m old enough to remember that a few folks grumbled about wearing orange, using seatbelts and donning helmets. In fact, I wrote articles for the Cumberland Times-News about those complaints. I’m sure there remain people who feel so strongly that their individual rights to choose are infringed upon by these requirements so they choose not to wear orange, strap seatbelts or cover their craniums. For the most part, those individuals are endangering only themselves.
Even though some people moaned and groaned, I don’t recall that any of those regulations or laws were deemed to be politically influenced, you know, put forward by one or the other of our two major political parties. And it certainly wasn’t considered a hoax that unbuckled car passengers died in wrecks or that uncovered heads got busted in motorcycle mishaps or that hunters got mistaken for game and were shot.
Somehow, politics has weaseled its way into the minds of some people about COVID-19 and that has affected critical thinking. I don’t understand or, as my Italian grandmother Erminia Tucci would say, “No capiche.” Getting vaccinated or wearing a mask in the appropriate settings are purely health decisions in my mind.
I am also old enough to remember getting the polio vaccine when it became available. That was in the 1950s so I don’t have a lot of specific memories, but I do recall a collective sigh of relief once it became available. Google “iron lung.”
Each of the 50 states has a law requiring polio vaccinations for youngsters. The country has been basically polio-free since 1979.
So, what I’m doing here is encouraging nimrods and anglers and everybody for that matter to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the virulent delta variant.
I’m a bit taken aback that only 41% of Allegany County’s residents have done that. The numbers in nearby counties of West Virginia and Pennsylvania are even lower.
Should you or your hunting buddy or your grandchild or your spouse get COVID-19 and should your symptoms be on the nasty end of the scale, what will you lose … if you survive? Well, you can’t climb a tree stand from a hospital bed. You can’t fish for trout stocked in the autumn if you are taking part in someone’s final visitation.
I know many of you who smoke cigarettes wouldn’t do so in a place where second hand smoke would have to be breathed by children. Coronavirus is spread through the air as is tobacco smoke and those under 12 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.
When I went through the reception center preparing for basic training at Fort Knox, I didn’t have any choice when it came to being vaccinated. We walked through a gauntlet with what seemed like machine gun vaccinators on each side. Wham on the right arm. Wham on the left arm. Repeat as needed. I don’t remember anybody telling the drill instructor the need for vaccine was a hoax.
As of right now, most citizens have a choice about being vaccinated. But, once the Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccines, it is likely that many employers will mandate the shots for their workers. Already, United Airlines has told its 67,000 employees they must be vaccinated by October.
On Aug. 9, ABC reported 8,500 new COVID cases were being confirmed daily in the country. That’s up 306% in a month.
The Allegany County Health Department, 12501 Willowbrook Road, Cumberland, offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics each Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon (18 and older) and from 1 to 4 p.m. (12 and older). If you live in another county, simply call your health department or your personal physician who will advise you about getting the shots.
As do many of you, I have a scratch mark on my upper left shoulder. That inoculation protected us against smallpox. Because the older generation got that vaccine, younger people didn’t have to. From 1900, until smallpox was eradicated in 1977 by way of a global vaccination effort, the disease killed more than 300 million people.
