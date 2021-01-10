This is not an alternative fact. What I call Almost Maryland, that is Garrett and Allegany counties, is blessed with a large amount of public land for hunting. We are talking thousands upon thousands of acres.
The co-stars in this ongoing search for birds and beasts are the Savage River State Forest in Garrett County and the Green Ridge State Forest in Allegany County. But a number of wildlife management areas add to the options.
The state forests are interspersed with roads that allow access throughout their ridges and hollows and those roads are open all year, not just during the autumn hunting seasons. I’ve always thought that if you get lost on the Green Ridge State Forest, just could just keep walking in a straight line and it wouldn’t be long until you reached another road.
The WMAs, managed by the Maryland Wildlife & Heritage Service, a segment of the Department of Natural Resources, are different stories. Many roads on the WMAs are open for vehicular traffic in the fall, but closed in the spring and summer, including during the five-week spring gobbler season in April and May.
When I stand at a gate blocking vehicular access to the Dan’s Mountain WMA, I look at it much differently now than I did 37 years ago when I was half of my current age. That awesome public land is just a couple hollows shy of 10,000 acres. There is one spot where you could enter the WMA by stepping off of U.S. Route 220 about one mile south of the Rawlings Post Office and keep walking uphill until you reached the crest and you would never leave public soil.
In fact, you could walk down the other side of Dan’s for some distance before reaching a private land property line.
The east side of Dan’s Mountain WMA has four public access points between Rawlings and Dawson, but when they are gated in the spring that leaves travel up to your boots. Lugged soles aren’t what they used to be, or maybe it is the feet, ankles and legs in them that have backed off a bit. I’m speaking only for myself of course.
Those closed gates make for a strenuous trek to reach inner portions of the WMA.
So, why are these gates open in the fall and closed in the spring. I talked to Rande Brown to find out. Brown is the WHS’s regional manager for Maryland’s four western counties.
I expected to hear that the roads are closed because vehicular access would do “this” to the wildlife or “that” to the wildlife. Not so.
“It’s to protect the roads,” Brown said. “Those roads are typically dirt and gravel. They get a lot of use. We limit the amount of traffic because in the spring the roads are soft.” Soft roads are more easily scuffed, of course, leading to ditches created by runoff.
Brown pointed out that some hunters appreciate having the walk-in opportunity to hunt spring gobblers. I told him that 37 years ago I would be one of those hunters.
Not all WMAs are created equally, though. The Warrior Mountain WMA in eastern Allegany County has paved county roads that skirt its edges, allowing hunters to park in pullouts and enter the public hunting arena. Some WMAs have public, paved road transecting them.
At WMAs or portions of WMAs where those options don’t exist, the opening of gates would allow access to land that probably doesn’t feel a footstep under existing conditions.
I hope WHS decision makers will consider opening some gates. It’s not a regulatory idea so there is no need to wait until 2022 when new hunt/fish rules are considered. It’s not law, so the General Assembly doesn’t have to get involved. It’s a management decision and would need to jump through the internal DNR hoops necessary to make such a change, but that happens all the time.
There are fewer hunters. The hunters that exist are getting older. Anybody agree?
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.