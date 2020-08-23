I am here today to tell you, with a great deal of certainty, that there are only two times when it is not appropriate to shoot a little buck.
One of those times is when a state has regulations making it illegal. Pennsylvania, for example, requires a buck to have three points on a side to be a legal animal. In Maryland, if a hunter takes more than one buck, one of those animals must have at least three points on one side.
The other time is when the person who owns the private land upon which you hunt has a rule requiring only certain bucks to be harvested. Many hunting clubs and private landowners go with the three-points-on-one-side approach. Some throw in a width requirement such as 14 inches.
If you are passing up small bucks for any other reason, I hope that is your call and not some kind of reaction to peer pressure.
“Hey, guys, did you see that measly little forkhorn ole Joe shot?”
Here’s what I’m saying. If a buck is legal and/or OK to harvest based upon the landowner’s rules or lack of rules and that buck is one you want … pull the trigger without shame.
What is a small buck? What is a big buck?
The answer to those questions depends upon with whom you are speaking. And, the answer seems to be changing as years pass.
I always thought a 13-inch, 8-point buck was a pretty nice deer in Allegany County. Yet I know that is now gazed upon by many as one that should be allowed to walk away. “That’ll be a nice one in another two years.”
Like you, I watch those deer hunting shows on The Outdoor Channel. I see those trophy bucks being put in the back of pickup trucks by the Lee and Tiffany Lakosky and Greg Ritz and Bill Jordan. Beautiful deer, for sure.
But, you know what? I’ve yet to see those big-name folks hunting in Almost Maryland or the Potomac Highlands of Almost Heaven. There are some nice deer in our parts, some real nice deer. You see photos of them in the Cumberland Times-News each winter. But this is no Iowa or Kansas when it comes to heavy-horned, swaggering whitetail bucks.
Sure, I’d like to get a deer like that, but if a nice 6-point stands broadside at 25 yards during bow season I will not refuse to take that shot.
At least a half dozen hunting friends and acquaintances have told me, usually in confidence, that they had more fun when it was accepted among their peers or family members to shoot any legal deer.
And, you know what? Hunting is supposed to be fun.
MeatEater recently published an article that included this: The Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies found that antler point restrictions “dramatically reduce hunter participation” and “discourage hunters by increasing the difficulty of locating and identifying legal deer.”
Horn porn is a strong term, but maybe it is accurate.
I go hunting to get something. My age and experience have a lot to do with that. I was hunting in these parts when deer were as plentiful as vegans at a wild game feed. Bucks were even more difficult to see, let alone harvest.
The Maryland bow season begins Sept. 11 and West Virginia archers get after it starting Sept. 26.
Think about being true to yourself when it comes to releasing an arrow or bullet at a legal deer.
Chronic wasting disease
My suspicion that area hunters don’t spend a lot of time thinking about chronic wasting disease in deer, let alone worrying about it, received additional confirmation recently.
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, for a couple years now, has offered to check any deer killed in the CWD Containment Area during any season and will do so again this year.
The zone is made up of Grant, Mineral, Hardy, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
A hunter bagging a deer in any of those counties can have it sampled in Romney by calling 304-822-3551 or at the Sleepy Creek Wildlife Management Area by calling 304-754-4449 and taking the carcass to those locations after confirming that DNR staff is available.
“We’ve been doing this for the past two seasons with very few people actually wanting the service,” said Rich Rogers, Romney-based wildlife biologist. “We only check adult deer and the results are not available for two to three months due to backlog of work at all of the testing labs.”
During the first two days of the firearms season, Nov. 23-24, hunters killing deer in Hardy County will be required to have them sampled for CWD.
Sampling stations will be established in Mathias, Wardensville, Moorefield, Old Fields and Baker. Check the regulations for specific locations.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
