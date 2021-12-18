In the event you have not noticed, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources has already begun stocking trout. These are what the agency calls pre-season stockings for the spring of 2022.
Call them whatever you like. It means there are new trout in some of the area streams and impoundments and more are on the way.
For example, on Dec. 13, about 6,000 trout were shared between Lake Habeeb in Rocky Gap State Park and Greenbrier Lake in Washington County.
Then, on Dec. 14, about 8,500 trout went to the delayed harvest portion of the Casselman River, Deep Creek Lake and Blair Valley Lake, the latter is in Washington County.
Stockings such as these will continue in other trout waters. Looking at the extended forecast, some of the daytime highs predicted for the remainder of December are actually balmy, very springlike, and none is intimidating.
Have at it.
Autumn turkeysWell, we can’t say nobody hunts turkeys in the fall anymore, but it is getting closer to that all the time.
Participation in fall turkey hunting has dwindled catastrophically in recent decades. At one time, 200 to 300 turkeys were being tagged in Allegany County alone. The season is open in three counties, the others being Garrett and Washington.
In 2020, 84 turkeys were checked in during the fall hunt. This year, just 81 birds were tagged, 30 in Garrett, 33 in Allegany and 18 in Washington.
I expected the fall harvest to increase this year because of the tremendous hatch and survival of young birds as documented by the Department of Natural Resources. Maryland has a three-day winter turkey season that takes place statewide and is set for January 20-22.
Maryland is not alone in this trend. The West Virginia harvest, during a statewide and much lengthier season than Maryland’s, was 694. That’s 33 percent fewer than one year ago. Biologists for the Division of Natural Resources were anticipating an increase in the harvest because that state also had documented significant success with the hatching and survival of new turkeys.
Greenbrier County led the state with 41 harvested birds, followed by Hardy and Monroe counties at 36 birds each and Pocahontas at 34 and Mason at 33. All of these counties had a four-week season, except Mason County, which had a two-week season.
This was the third consecutive year with a declining fall harvest in the Mountain State and the lowest harvest since 1962, when 664 birds were taken.
W.Va. buck kill higher
There were 42,674 bucks killed during West Virginia’s two-week firearms season. That’s an increase of 10% above the 2020 total of 38,785, according to the Division of Natural Resources.
The top 10 counties for the 2021 buck harvest are Greenbrier (1,603), Hampshire (1,483), Randolph (1,356), Jackson (1,353), Hardy (1,264), Preston (1,261), Braxton (1,243), Monroe (1,225), Kanawha (1,222) and Roane (1,205).
Totals from other area counties include Grant (1,070), Mineral (998), Morgan (501), Pendleton (1,197), Berkeley (556) and Jefferson (403).
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
