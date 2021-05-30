When I was infected with the turkey hunting virus in the late 1980s, Jerry Staggs was an early mentor for me.
Staggs, a resident of Hampshire County, West Virginia, would talk about turkey hunting — both the fall and spring versions — and my brain would take notes.
Speaking about spring gobbler hunting, Staggs told me, “Not many people are willing to do what I do. Get up at 3 a.m., drive a half-hour or 45 minutes then walk an hour up a mountain in the dark watching out for rattlesnakes. And I do it every day.”
I’m convinced Staggs’ words have stuck with me and have helped to fan the flame that burns not only for the five weeks of the spring season, but all year long when it comes to the mountain thunder chickens.
I have heard that the Centers for Disease Control have not discovered a vaccination for the turkey hunting virus and I’m good with that. Still, I wear a mask when I hunt so as not to spread the ailment to others.
There was a time when I mimicked those hour-long, pre-dawn, uphill hikes of which Staggs spoke. In fact, one November, he and I hiked together high onto Dan’s Mountain Wildlife Management Area where we doubled on young turkeys. It was a highlight reel day.
But birthdays and physical realities have caused my approach to be altered, even though I suspect my intensity level has escalated. I know my days afield have increased. These are facts made possible by that part of life labeled retirement. I am most fortunate to have a place where the hikes are shorter, which blends perfectly with the slower pace of ambulation that now exists.
I know there are some hunters who go out a time or three in the spring and slap two tags on the legs of gobblers. Those people fall into one of three categories.
They may be very lucky.
They may be skilled hunters who have done tons of pre-season scouting and have access to superb gobbler habitat.
They may hunt illegally.
Since 1988, I have had one season like that. It was 2007 and I hunted a total of seven days, tagging two birds in West Virginia and two in Maryland. The most amazing thing about that season is that I had lost access to my traditional gobbler locations and all my hunting took place on new ground. In addition, I missed a gobbler that year. So, in seven days I shot five times.
Each of the other years has been an annual learning experience, a book, so to speak, that writes itself day after day. I hunted 26 days this year. The most I have gotten in during a single spring was 30. During my working years, when I also coached spring baseball, I was still putting entries into the gobbler hunting diary an average of 21 days annually.
It’s tiring, but it’s what I do. If you are a person who has to bag a critter to make the hunt enjoyable, you won’t make a good spring gobbler hunter. If you are a person, though, who can be one with the unfolding seasonal change from winter to spring, the switch from a brown world to a green world in which male scarlet tanagers occasionally ignite the viewscape while raccoons, opossums and Eastern box turtles sashay past your blind and a coyote howls on a distant ridge, then you can score a successful season without pulling a trigger.
I told my friend Dave Long, a Mineral County hollow dweller with an enviable calmness and woods wisdom, that this was the first spring gobbler season I have been skunked since 1999.
“Mike,” he said. “When you spend time in the woods, you are never skunked.”
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
