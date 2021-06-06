Late on a February afternoon in 2020, a little less than a month before the COVID-19 storm would break loose, I was interviewed and photographed by Mike Snyder and became one of the many pieces in the jigsaw puzzle he was creating about Appalachian traditions. At that time, it was a project Snyder had been working on for nine years.
Snyder’s Mountain Traditions Project that includes a stunning collection of more than 50 studio quality photographs is being exhibited for free through June 12 in the Saville Gallery in the Allegany Arts Council, 9 North Centre St. in Cumberland.
Michael Snyder, who grew up in Frostburg, is a photographer, filmmaker and environmental scientist who uses his combined knowledge of visual storytelling and conservation to create narratives that drive social change.
He is a Climate Journalism Fellow at the Bertha Foundation, a Portrait of Humanity Award winner, a Blue Earth Alliance Photographer, a Society of Environmental Journalists member, a National Geographic contributor and a Resident Artist at the McGuffey Art Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.
He holds an MSc in Environmental Sustainability from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland and a BSc from Dickinson College.
My interview about the tradition of hunting took place in a cut cornfield near Rawlings as the sun was setting behind Dan’s Mountain. Snyder asked me about the changes I have seen in hunting.
“Where do I start?” I asked, rhetorically. And then I started.
I turned 12 in 1958, the legal age to begin hunting in Pennsylvania. We lived in Altoona then.
My father, Frank, would take me squirrel hunting with an occasional rabbit hunt tossed in. That was hunting in those days. There were few deer and someone who killed a buck was a celebrity.
In 1960 we moved to Cumberland and the hunting scenario was the same in Western Maryland, which I often call Almost Maryland.
I believe that in 1960 there were 100-plus bucks killed in Allegany County. What a different picture that was compared to the deer harvest in the late 1990s and early 2000s. During one of those years, I recall, about 4,000 deer were bagged in Allegany County and more than 2,000 of those were bucks. We are not at that level of harvest anymore, but we are head and shoulders above the 1960 numbers.
In fact, it is difficult to even find a squirrel hunter these days. In the early 1960s, though, on opening day of squirrel season, a person driving east out of Cumberland on U.S. Route 40 before daylight would witness a continuous string of taillights as far as vision allowed. Those were squirrel hunters headed to places such as Polish Mountain and other portions of the Green Ridge State Forest.
On forest roads such as Troutman, a squirrel hunter’s car would be in every spot that allowed him not to block the road. Few people drove pickup trucks then.
Things we have now in this mountain country that we didn’t have six decades ago include bears, Canada geese and coyotes. Something we have less of is ruffed grouse hunting.
Changes? A lot of them.
When I started hunting, there was no such thing as fluorescent orange, much less a requirement that it be worn while hunting. Some of us wore red hats or jackets in an attempt to let other nimrods know we were people and not deer or squirrels. Still, there were plenty of hunting accidents in those days.
Fortunately, the number of such incidents have declined dramatically. Orange is one reason, but hunter education requirements for first-time license buyers have played a significant role. I was fortunate to be taught safety by my father and his buddies. Believe me, they were strict educators.
The addition of Sunday hunting in our far western counties is a change I wondered if I would ever see and enjoy. I was an early proponent of Sunday hunting, writing columns promoting it in the 1980s. There were some readers who wanted to have a fist fight with me because of my stance. Others assured me that I was an ungodly Communist and would end up in their versions of hell.
I have never liked a winner who gloats, but let me just say (hand gesture goes here).
There was a time when:
- Maryland Department of Natural Resources stocked pen-reared turkeys and ducks.
- You could buy a hunting license for individual counties or a statewide license.
- You could buy shotgun shells at your neighborhood, mom-and-pop grocery store.
- It was illegal to hunt from a blind during spring gobbler season.
- Scopes on muzzleloaders were prohibited.
Sixty years ago, hunting was woven into daily life more than it is now. For example, the Savage Model 99 rifle in 300 Savage caliber that I still use was purchased by my father as a Christmas gift for me. Dad bought it at the Montgomery Ward store in downtown Cumberland. That company was in the building at the corner of Baltimore and George streets now occupied by Rehab 1st. Chain department stores had their own signature firearms. Sears offered their J.C. Higgins rifles and shotguns.
Let’s talk some more in future columns about changes in hunting over the years.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News.
