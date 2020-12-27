I watched a deer hunting show on The Outdoor Channel some time ago in which one of the hunters was a firefighter who had been trapped in the rubble of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
The trapped fireman said that the patience he learned while sitting on a deer stand for hours at a time helped him to maintain some calm as he waited to be rescued from his dire straits.
Not only did he employ that calm patience that he had learned, but he thought back on past deer hunts as a way to maintain his cerebral equilibrium.
I have found myself using that same technique. Instead of counting sheep on a restless night, I’ll begin recalling details of individual deer hunts. They are often bow hunts and I usually perform the mental scrolling in chronological order.
It works in other waiting situations, too. Try it in the doctor’s office sometime when you have a particularly fidgety wait. Have you ever wondered why people being cared for in hospitals are called patients?
I am, of course, happy that the fireman was rescued, that he is intact physically and mentally and that he was reunited with his wife and children. Many were not.
To hear him give his message about hunting, patience and survival to a national audience by way of a cable TV show did my heart good.
I have always believed, and have written frequently, that hunting is not a sport, but a way of life; a wholesome, nurturing, productive way of life at that. Hunting nurtures us physically in a couple of ways. It helps keep us in shape and it helps keep our bellies full.
Hunting, when done with respect and under fair chase conditions, also strengthens our mind, our spirit and our resolve. We learn to deal with situations over which we do not have complete control. We learn to not sink too low with a failure or rise too high with a success. We learn that persistence is an invaluable ally.
We learn to use these pieces of wisdom in facets of our lives that take place away from the woods, the fields, the hollows and the ridges.
Some people do not understand how an activity that sometimes results in spilled blood and ends the beating of a heart can be peaceful, rewarding and enlightening. I contend the dispatching of a deer and the subsequent gutting and cutting is no different than the planting, watering, weeding and eventual plucking of a carrot. The bottom line is the transfer of energy sources into our own bodies.
Glazed carrots go great with venison roast.
Our time — those of us who feel this pull to the autumn woods — is winding down. Instead of thinking about the deer jerky we will make, we have already eaten some of it. The photos of Hunt 2020 are being placed in scrapbooks. The 30-30s have been cleaned, kissed and put away.
Hunting takes place all year long. If we aren’t doing it, we are thinking about it or preparing for it.
And, of course, we await the next season, very patiently.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
