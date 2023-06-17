There aren’t enough wows to describe the spring gobbler harvest in Maryland this year, but let’s start with Wow 1.
Wow. The state’s gobbler harvest record wasn’t simply broken, it was shattered. From the ocean shore to the Youghiogheny River (and even further westward) 5,356 gobblers were tagged. That is an increase of 27% above the record harvest of 4,303 in 2020.
Wow. The recent harvest totals in Garrett and Allegany counties are at levels not seen since the middle of the 1990s. In fact, the Allegany County kill of 483 birds is an astounding 71% greater than the harvest in 2022 when 282 gobblers were shot.
Wow. Garrett County led the state this spring with 579 gobblers. Washington County was in the second spot with 515 and then came Allegany.
Early in the season, which began April 18, I started anticipating a very good harvest. Serious gobbler hunters with whom I stay in touch were seeing Toms and many were tagging birds. That level of success was being repeated in West Virginia, laying the groundwork for a wow harvest regionally. As of this writing the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has not yet reported the harvest in the Mountain State.
The high level of turkey reproduction and survival in 2021 already had me anticipating a fine season. A lot of 2-year-old gobblers with full beards, decent spurs and loud mouths make hunters giddy as the season nears.
And, get this. Early indications in Mountain Maryland are that the 2023 hatch and ongoing survival of poults is again very good. It’s like the Pittsburgh Pirates leading the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 and then scoring four more runs in the seventh inning. Adding on turkeys or runs is a good thing.
Here is what Karina Stonesifer, acting director of the Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service, had to say about the spring hunt. “A combination of high turkey populations, good weather and additional hunting opportunities set the stage for the large increase in harvest.”
A harvest increase took place in each of the state’s 23 counties.
Biologists attribute the big kill in part to the Brood X cicada emergence in the summer of 2021. Those bugs amped up the avian dinner table, creating healthy, heavy turkeys more likely to survive into future years and hunting seasons.
Only 13% of the 2023 harvest was made up of gobblers hatched in 2022, according to Bob Long, wild turkey project leader for WHS.
The fine turkey populations and the resulting gobbler harvests are reflected regionally in neighboring states. After all, a wild turkey doesn’t know one side of the Potomac River from the other, politically speaking. A gobbler likes a lusty yelp no matter the state from which it originates.
For example, in Frederick County, Virginia (Winchester), the gobbler kill was 69% higher than one year ago. Like Maryland, Virginia had a statewide record gobbler kill. More than 24,000 birds were checked in there.
Former Cumberland Times-News outdoor editor Mike Sawyers' column now appears biweekly.
