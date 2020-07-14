Miller picked to lead CEDC

CUMBERLAND — Matthew B. Miller has been selected as the next executive director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp.
The CEDC board voted Tuesday to promote Miller, who has been the CEDC's economic development specialist since the nonprofit's inception in 2015.
Miller will replace Paul Kelly Jr., who submitted his resignation June 24 after serving three years as executive director. Kelly will vacate the office Sept. 1.
"I am proud and honored to be selected for this position. I'm excited and look forward to it," Miller told the Times-News. "I've been with this organization since its inception and I believe I have a very good grasp of Cumberland's assets and needs and I'm ready to move us forward."
News of the promotion was announced in a press release issued by Jonathan Hutcherson, CEDC board chairman.
“Matt’s experience and dedication to Cumberland and its residents will serve him well in this new role,” Hutcherson said. “His passion for the community and his vast project management experience will be invaluable as we begin the Baltimore Street upgrades. He will lead the organization as he has his other endeavors, with a clear vision and a demonstrated ability to take action.”
While with the CEDC, Miller has worked with multiple projects, including the $9.6 million Baltimore Street Redevelopment Project expected to get underway next year.
"I'm looking forward to putting my personal touches on what I think we can do for the city," Miller said. "But also seamlessly pushing our current projects along, like our Baltimore Street project, making sure nothing misses a beat in the future."
Miller has also been a lead organizer for the past nine years for the Thomas Cumberland Tri-State Wingoff, sponsored by the Junior Chamber of the Western Maryland Jaycees. The event, typically held in June, was canceled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"I'm optimistic about the way folks are working together," Miller said. "We've had our fair share of hiccups. COVID-19 has given a roadblock, but there are a lot of projects pushing forward and we will see that progress with shovels in the dirt. I think it will help reverse that negative perception you sometimes see. The city has been through a lot, but I think we can build on our successes."
Miller said many people and businesses are taking a second look at rural areas.
"People are seeing the affordability here and they can work remotely, which provides an advantage as well," he said. "Our falling population has hurt us, but I think we are seeing a new found interest and I want to build on that. I think in the near future we will see projects that will be catalyst for the future of the city."
