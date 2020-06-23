Miller, Warne named Autumn Glory king, queen

OAKLAND — Jarrett Miller and Olivia Warne have been named king and queen of the 53rd annual Autumn Glory Festival, scheduled Oct. 7-11 in Garrett County.
Miller is the student member of the Garrett County Board of Education and is involved with all levels of student government. An Eagle Scout from Boy Scout Troop 22, he is a member of the Southern Garrett High School mock trial, mathletes and model United Nations teams. Miller is also editor-in-chief of the G-FORCE robotics team and an active member of Deer Park United Methodist Church.
Warne is on the Southern Garrett girls varsity soccer and track teams, and enjoys skiing and biking in her spare time. She is a member of the National Honor Society and a lead STEM educator for the FIRST Robotics Competition Team 1629 — GaCo. She is also a yearly volunteer with many outside events that include Camp Caring, Garrett County Board of Education Lego tech camps and works at High Mountain Sports.
Miller and Warne will preside over the Autumn Glory Kick-Off Reception & Dinner to be held Oct. 7, and will be featured in the Autumn Glory Grand Feature Parade Oct. 10. Besides representing their home county during the Autumn Glory Festival and at other events, the Royalty Court will receive a monetary contribution toward future educational endeavors.
For more information about the 53rd Annual Autumn Glory Festival, go to visitdeepcreek.com.
