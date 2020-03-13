CUMBERLAND — Local emergency medical officials have canceled a portion of the 18th annual Miltenberger Emergency Services Seminar at Rocky Gap Casino Resort on Saturday at the direction of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and local medical directors.
“Due to recent health concerns related to spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Miltenberger Emergency Services Seminar scheduled for this Saturday, March 14,” MIEMSS Region 1 Medical Director Dr. Janelle Martin said. “This decision does not come easily, however, given the recent documented case of community transmission of COVID-19 in the state of Maryland, we believe the decision to cancel is in the best interest of our clinicians, the patients we will continue to serve in our communities. We thank you for your understanding.”
There are no cases of the coronavirus in Western Maryland.
Canceling Saturday’s session will impact 145 participants, not including staff, educators, speakers and physicians from across the tri-state region, MIEMSS Region I Administrator Dwayne Kitis said.
Kitis and Martin echoed Hogan’s statements that everyone must do their part to stop the virus from spreading.
“The committee will continue discussions to potentially have a make-up session at a later date,” Kitis said. “We will keep participants advised.”
The Miltenberger Emergency Services Seminar is held annually and offers courses for all health care professionals, including emergency communication dispatchers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, nurses and physicians.
Named after the late Dr. F.W. Miltenberger, the seminar was initiated in 2002 with funds that were contributed to a memorial after his death in 1999.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.