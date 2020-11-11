KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County officials are pleading with residents to observe public health guidelines as the county continues to experience some of the worst COVID-19 trends in the state.
Both A. Jay Root, the Mineral County Health Department’s administrator, and Superintendent of Schools Troy Ravenscroft, took to social media late Tuesday, the same night the county reported a one-day record 48 new coronavirus cases.
There are good reasons why residents are being asked to observe public health measures like wearing protective facial coverings and avoiding mass gatherings, Root wrote.
“Unfortunately, it seems that we are losing on that front and it is definitely starting to show with a vengeance,” he wrote. “If we, as a community, don’t start working together as a whole for the common good, I fear we are gonna have some dark days ahead.”
“I’m asking our community to recommit to wearing masks, social distancing and to avoid group activities until we get this back under control,” he wrote.
Both the county and state are in worsening shape, and have experienced record jumps in cases in recent days and weeks. On Wednesday, the state reported a single-day increase of 885 new cases, a record since the beginning of the pandemic. Statewide, there were nearly 7,800 active cases.
Mineral County has added 157 new cases since Election Day. As of late Tuesday, there were 432 total cases, 171 that were active.
On the color-coded reentry map maintained by the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources, Mineral County was orange as of Wednesday morning, despite reporting an infection rate of 81.35 per 100,000, the highest in the state. The county’s current positivity rate was 7.02%.
Ravenscroft expressed similar concerns. Even as recently as last week when schools were forced to close and instruction was moved to virtual, he said, the volume of press releases and similar tasks he had to undertake was “somewhat manageable.”
“We spend our days trying to keep track of cases we’ve reported and/or if it’s an outbreak,” he wrote. “I went from releases for each case to making a table to cover the various outbreaks and cases we received in the last 24 hours.”
“I’m no longer simply worried about our schools: it(’s) not just innocent/asymptomatic cases — our infection rate is now consistently among the worst in the state & region, contact tracing is sidelining more essential employees each day, our health department is overwhelmed, our hospitals are filling up, and people my age are part of those impacted and hospitalized. The solution is simple, follow health guidelines while in public, and also when you’re not.”
