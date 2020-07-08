Mineral 4-H, FFA holding virtual livestock show

FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — Tents, campers, trucks and trailers along with farm animals and their owners are assembled this week inside the Mineral County Fairgrounds, even though the fair has been canceled because of COVID-19.
The Mineral County 4H & FFA Livestock Show & Sale traditionally takes place during fair week and normally is open to the public.
This year, however, only the youths who raised the farm animals and their families, plus a few supervisors, are permitted on the grounds, according to Stacey Huffman, Mineral County extension agent.
“Our first priority is safety,” Huffman said. “We’re trying to follow the rules here.”
The sale of the animals will take place online, Huffman said. It will start Friday and end on Saturday at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in the auction may go to sconlinesales.com.
“Area businesses and individuals are asked to register and show their support through the online auction site,” said Carol Webb, FFA instructor at the Mineral County Technical Center. Webb noted that letters have been sent to previous buyers.
“It’s important to allow the youth to exhibit and continue to learn about their projects,” Webb said. “The youths will benefit from the sale of their animals; some will use it to further their education, attend college, and so forth.”
The various livestock shows will be livestreamed on Facebook, Webb said.
Also, until July 13, an “add-on sale premium” will be conducted, which enables anyone to contribute an additional amount to show their support to the students.
Webb said this virtual youth 4H/FFA event is the first of its kind in the state. The Livestock Appreciation Committee has been meeting for three months planning the event.
“The firemen were gracious enough to allow us to have the show at the fairgrounds,” Webb said.
More than 80 animals raised by youths, including market steers, feeder calves, market hogs, market goats and lambs, will be shown.
