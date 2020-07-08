Mineral 4-H, FFA holding virtual livestock show

Dylan Wilson of Keyser, W.Va., second from left, prepares to weigh his market hog Wednesday in preparation for the Mineral County 4-H and FFA livestock online auction planned for Friday and Saturday at the Mineral County Fairgrounds in Fort Ashby, W.Va. Also shown are Keyser High School student Adam Iser of Burlington, left, and Brent Ebert, FFA teacher at Mineral County Technical Center, right. Mineral County youth plan to show and auction over 80 livestock entities.