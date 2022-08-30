KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County 911 dispatchers will soon have the ability to see the location of some calls, even before first responders arrive.
Luke McKenzie, who serves as both the county’s administrator and director of emergency services, said adding video capabilities to the 911 center wasn’t originally in the plans, but when an email newsletter he subscribes to made him aware of the no-cost product that integrates with the center’s existing technology, it seemed like “a good opportunity.”
McKenzie said 911 staff have been developing policies for the technology with developer Prepared Live and will begin testing the technology in September.
Dispatchers will initially use the system for car accidents as well as some domestic and suspicious person calls. Once it’s live, when people call or text 911, McKenzie said, dispatchers will text callers a link that will allow them to access their phone’s camera, showing them live video of the scene.
“It’s super simple. It’s kind of crazy,” McKenzie said. “We look forward to using it and seeing how it goes.”
Allegany DES raises phone issue
Allegany County emergency officials notified the public recently of possible issues delaying a timely response from first responders in the event of an emergency.
In a press release, department officials said using a home phone with internet services like Breezline, Verizon or XFinity doesn’t always display the caller’s physical location when they call 911. Cellphone technology has evolved to allow operators to pinpoint their location when calling, the release said.
Residents are urged to keep a copy of their physical address by their home phones to provide to dispatchers.
“When lifesaving services are required and every second counts, Allegany County wants to remind residents of the quickest and most efficient way to communicate with 911 dispatchers,” Director of Emergency Services James Pyles said. “In emergency settings, callers may be directly engaged in the crisis or may be third parties like a babysitter, relative, or a child in the household who is not immediately familiar with the street address of the home. Coupled with the possibility of having to transfer a call to a closer 911 center, Allegany County EMS managers have noted this can potentially delay response times.”
