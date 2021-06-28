KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Commission voted unanimously during a meeting last week to approve the distribution of more than $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding to various entities across the county.
County Coordinator Luke McKenzie presented the board with the proposals. Of the $2.6 million received, he said, nearly $400,000 has yet to be allocated. The county is also slated to receive a second payout of $2.6 million from the plan next June.
McKenzie recommended the county approve more than $436,000, $20,600 and $13,000 for county government, Parks and Recreation, and the county Convention and Visitors Bureau, respectively. The funds for all three are to be tentatively categorized as compensating for revenue loss, McKenzie said, noting the categorization may change after final loss calculations are received in the next fiscal year.
The awards also include:
- $300,000 to the New Creek Public Service District for “engineering and inspection fees for a future project.”
- $308,000 to Frankfort PSD for UV sanitization equipment.
- $150,000 to Mountain Top PSD “for the project that most benefits the citizens of Elk Garden and Mineral County.”
- $40,000 to the county health department for a storage facility for COVID-19 items.
- Approximately $25,000 to repair a fire hydrant for the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.
- $380,170 for a water project in the Parrill Hollow area of Burlington.
- $189,000 to the New Creek Water Association for the Linden Drive waterfront line project.
- $111,000 to the New Creek Water Association “for use toward another project.”
- Approximately $150,000 to connect Stagg’s Store in Elk Garden, along with several residences nearby, to the sewer system.
- Approximately $80,000 to county 911 services for payroll reimbursement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.