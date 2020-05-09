SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Mineral County authorities are looking for a man who attempted to abduct a girl who was running the Frankfort High School cross country course on Thursday.
The Mineral County Sheriff's Department said Saturday the 15-year-old was at the 1-mile mark of the course when the man grabbed her from behind.
"The assailant put their hand over her mouth and told her to 'shut up,' said a news released posted to the department's Facebook page. "After a brief struggle with her assailant, the juvenile victim was able to run to her residence, where she immediately called Mineral County 911."
The girl was wearing headphones and listening to music, so she didn't hear the suspect approach, according to the release.
Deputies said the suspect is white, tall, middle-aged and possibly had brown hair and a stubbled beard.
At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black T-shirt, dark jeans, black shoes and a black hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department at 304-788-4107.
