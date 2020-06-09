Mineral ballots still being tallied

KEYSER, W.Va. — At press time Tuesday night, Mineral County’s local race results still had not begun to be tallied.
The process of counting early and absentee votes first began at 7:30 p.m. sharp, and all those envelopes weren’t open and sorted until after 10:30 p.m. With the high volume of absentee votes that needed to be totaled before proceeding to the results of the primary’s in-person voting, the tallying process was expected to last late into the night.
As of last Thursday, roughly 3,500 residents had voted by absentee, County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz said.
Most of Mineral County’s local and state partisan races were uncontested. The four candidates for sheriff — Keith Anderson and Jon Baniak of Burlington, Forrest “Buddy” Ellifritz of Keyser and Rod Ryan of Elk Garden — all ran under the Republican ticket, and no Democrats filed to run for the office. Similarly, no Democrats filed for the county commission, prosecutor or assessor.
Current Mineral County Commission President Roger Leatherman of New Creek was the sole Republican candidate. Similarly, incumbent prosecutor F. Cody Pancake of Keyser was the only candidate in either party for the job. Republican Jill Cosner of Burlington, the current county assessor, was unchallenged in the primary election as well.
For the county’s Board of Education race, there were three total candidates. Donald Ashby Jr. of Keyser and William “Butch” Wahl Jr. competed for the spot for District 1, and Tom Denne of Keyser ran alone to retain his District 2 seat. No more than two representatives from one district may serve on the board.
In non-partisan fields, incumbent magistrates Charles Gulbronson of Keyser and Patrick Amoroso of Piedmont ran to retain their seats in uncontested races for Divisions 1 and 2. Keyser resident Kent Spencer ran for conservation district supervisor.
In state senate District 14, David C. Childers of Wardensville and current state Sen. Randy E. Smith ran for the Democratic and Republican tickets, respectively. In District 15, incumbent Republican Sen. Craig P. Blair of Martinsburg and Kenneth Mattson of Inwood sought the nomination.
In the state delegate race, incumbent Republican Del. John Paul Hott II of Petersburg was District 54’s sole candidate. Incumbent Republican Del. Gary G. Howell ran unopposed for the District 56 delegate seat, and sitting Republican Del. Ruth Rowan of Points was unchallenged in District 57’s race.
