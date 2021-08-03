KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Board of Education approved the architect for the construction of the new consolidated primary school in the Frankfort district during its meeting Monday.
By a 4-0 vote, the board approved ZMM Architects & Engineers for the project. The new building will consolidate Frankfort Intermediate, Fort Ashby Primary and Wiley Ford Primary schools, and is projected to open for the 2023-2024 school year.
In remarks prior to the vote, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said ZMM is the same firm handling the construction of the new roof for Keyser Middle School. They were also "a big help" in navigating through the process of receiving funds for the new school, Ravenscroft said.
Vice President Mary Jane Baniak was not present for Monday's meeting.
The board meets next on Aug. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.