KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Board of Education approved the $55,000 purchase of new water fountains to be placed throughout the school system during their Tuesday evening meeting.
The funding for the new fountains comes through the CARES Act's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant. Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said that while they were "not replacing every single water fountain," the ones to be installed also offer the ability to refill water bottles.
The money will also be used to place prevention resource officers in schools during the summer months for up to 30 hours a week after the board voted to approve doing so Tuesday. While no total was given at the meeting, by email Ravenscroft estimated the upper limit to be $40,000 if all available officers worked the full amount of hours.
Both votes passed 5-0. The board will meet next on June 15.
