KEYSER, W.Va. — Students from both Mineral County middle schools will travel to Charleston later this month to take part in a statewide fitness competition.
Physical education teachers Sheri Blow of Keyser Middle School and Amanda Jewell of Frankfort Middle School went before the Mineral County Board of Education Tuesday to ask for funds for students to travel to the state Department of Education's West Virginia Fit + Active Schools Face-Off on May 18.
After submitting a video application of students from the two schools participating in the rigorous workout required for the competition, Jewell said she and Blowe learned that both school's teams had been invited to take part in the statewide contest.
Jewell's team largely consists of eighth-grade students and Blowe's is mostly made up of seventh-graders.
Three winning teams will be selected at the state contest. Blowe said the first-place school will receive a $500 grant for its physical education department and the second- and third-place teams will receive grants of $250 and $100, respectively.
Jewell said she was "pretty confident" that either team could stand to win one of the cash prizes.
"To be honest, the workout is extremely difficult," Blowe said, noting that the students still handled the nearly 30-minute routine — consisting of planks, push-ups, shoulder taps and more — very well. "There are no breaks. Both schools did a very nice job."
The board voted unanimously to approve $900 in travel costs for each school.
In other business, Ravenscroft said the board will hear an update from the Frankfort Elementary School architects regarding the project's progress during the board's May 17 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.