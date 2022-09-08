KEYSER, W.Va. — As Mineral County students move forward after two years of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, school staff are focused on helping them bridge the gap in education it helped foster.
Robin McDowell, assistant director of curriculum and instruction, and coordinator of instructional technology Jackie Beverlin presented data on the county’s most recent standardized testing scores when the Mineral County Board of Education met Tuesday evening. State testing wasn’t administered locally in 2020, McDowell said, and Tuesday’s presentation covered the results for the 2021-2022 school year.
Students in grades 3-8 participate in standardized testing, as do 11th grade students.
While “the 2021 assessment results are an important tool as the department addresses student learning and developmental loss caused by the pandemic,” McDowell said, “analysis of the 2021 results should focus on individual student performance rather than school performance, which is what I’m going to give you.”
“It’s impossible to give you individual student performance, but I assure you the schools are looking at their individual students’ performance,” McDowell said.
McDowell also noted that when considering the recent results, comparisons should be “approached cautiously, as we still had different learning modalities. We still had some at home, we had some virtual, we had some in schools. We had some interruptions caused by the pandemic, so they’re not as good as we’d like to see them.”
The results of the most recent state testing showed that while individual schools fared well in some areas of the assessment, as a whole, Mineral County schools saw an overall decline in students’ proficiency in math, reading and science. Statewide trends indicated the same.
A combined 28% of Mineral County students met or exceeded standards for mathematics, 34% for reading and 24% for science. For mathematics, 72% of students met the standard partially or not at all, along with 65% for reading and 76% for science.
Statewide, 33% of students tested met or exceeded standards for math, and 67% did not meet the standard or met it partially. For reading, 42% of students met or exceeded the mark while 58% did not, and 28% met the science metrics while 72% didn’t.
While there’s a need for improvement, McDowell said, there are also achievements worth celebrating.
“Seventh grade math was above the state (average),” McDowell said. “Fountain Primary excelled in third grade math, and above the state in three of four tests given. Our concern is scoring below in (reading) in grades three to eight and math in grades three to six and eight, because seven was up there.”
School principals also receive notes on what specific areas students need to focus on most, McDowell said. Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft noted that the principals and teachers find ways to integrate those areas into lessons across a range of subjects to help with mastery.
“It’s a snapshot in time of when they take the test,” Ravenscroft said of the test scores. “When we talk about the things that we do in response to data like this, I also don’t want to give the wrong impression that it’s all about testing data, because we get all kinds of informal tests, all kinds of informal data from students.
“The whole goal is about student learning, right? We want our students to learn,” he said. “We want them to grow. This is one piece of data that helps inform our instruction, helps inform maybe our group activities. ... It helps inform our teaching staff where our deficiencies may lie, and where we need to improve. We’ve got to meet kids where they are.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.