Mineral board members praise superintendent

KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Board of Education conducted its annual evaluation last week of the superintendent of schools.
While the evaluation was conducted in executive session, Board President Lara Courrier provided a public statement of the board’s findings afterward.
And while board member Rob Woy did not participate, the statement noted that board members unanimously agreed that Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft had met and/or exceeded in personal goals, as well as the performance evaluation standards set forth by the state.
Board members Courrier, Vice President Mary Jane Baniak, Tom Denne and Terry Puffinburger specifically commended the superintendent for exceeding standards with his outstanding communication with administration, staff, students, parents and the community in general.
“We appreciate and celebrate Mr. Ravenscroft’s leadership and innovative approach during this most challenging of years and we look forward to our continued partnership as we strive for excellence for all students of Mineral County schools,” the statement read.
In order to help combat the spread of the pandemic coronavirus, schools closed in April for the remainder of the school year.
In his update to the board members at Tuesday’s meeting, Ravenscroft said that he has recognized that for employees and students this has not been a normal year.
He went on to say that they are working on how employees can return to work and following guidelines from the state for athletics.
He said that starting immediately students can begin conditioning. “They will be divided into pods of no more than 10 students to a pod and no more than one pod to a coach,” he said, noting that the health and safety of students come first.
Ravenscroft also pointed out the need to recognize businesses for their donations for meals and services.
As for graduation ceremonies, he said that it is unlikely they will happen in June.
Board members expressed their sadness at not being able to be with the graduates for this important event in the lives of students.
