KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve construction bids for Frankfort Elementary School.
The board was soliciting bids for a general contractor and work on the school’s HVAC, electric and plumbing systems, as well as fire protection. Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said multiple bids were received in all categories except fire protection. Contracts were awarded to the lowest bidders.
Chambersburg, Pennsylvania-based Brechbill & Helman will serve as the project’s general contractor. Cumberland-based Yoder and Sons and R.H. Lapp will handle the plumbing and HVAC, respectively, while S&S Electric of Ridgeley will handle electric work and Brewer & Co. of Martinsburg the fire safety system.
The bids’ final approval is subject to authorization of the state School Building Authority.
The board approved a base contract, as well as alternates that accounted for more pavement and a larger gymnasium.
The additional square footage for the gym is estimated to cost roughly $850,000.
“We’ve been told for the last year that it’s $2.5 million, so we were really excited to see it not be so high,” Ravenscroft said.
The overall total originally approved by the SBA was $19.1 million, Ravenscroft said, and the request that will be submitted asks for $6.4 million more. While there is “no guarantee” of approval, he said, he was hopeful as others had received requested overage funding in the past.
A community group, the Frankfort Elementary Enrichment Fund, has banded together to raise money for the gym addition, and will pen a letter to the SBA supporting the project and outlining their fundraising efforts.
The board also recognized Keyser Middle School West Virginia Studies teacher Tommy Nester for his selection as the state winner of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History National History Teacher of the Year award.
