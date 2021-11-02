KEYSER, W.Va. — The members of the Mineral County Board of Education agreed Tuesday evening to keep the school system’s mask mandate in place.
While no formal vote was taken, the members of the board were in agreement that now is not the right time for the guidelines to be rescinded. The board voted in August to have students and visitors wear masks while on school property.
Before the board’s discussion began, parent Matthew Hansford of Fort Ashby spoke in opposition to the measure. Hansford, who also addressed the board at the last meeting, said he had a petition with 157 signatures against its existence.
Hansford claimed the mandate violates both the state and federal constitutions, and said subjecting children to wearing masks was “cruel and unusual punishment.”
It is “time to appease those who do not want (the mandate),” Hansford said.
“Make right what you made wrong, or resign immediately,” he said.
In discussions with Mineral County health administrator A. Jay Root, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said during the meeting the county’s leading health official recommended that the mandate remain in effect. Root “believes it is the reason we’ve had school through September and October,” Ravenscroft said, despite high case counts in Mineral County and the surrounding region.
Additionally, Ravenscroft said, he’d consulted with superintendents in nearby West Virginia counties, and none intended to rescind their mask mandates yet.
“At this time, it is not the recommendation,” Ravenscroft said of ending the mandate.
School board members Donnie Ashby, Terry Puffinburger and Tom Denne were in agreement that personally, they dislike wearing masks. Still, the three men said, it was not about personal preferences but taking action to protect the greater good.
Ashby said he was a proponent of whatever measures would keep kids in school safely.
“Believe me, I’m sitting here having a problem. I don’t like it either,” Ashby said. “It’s tough for me to sit here and look at you and say ‘I’m sorry’ … but I’ve got to look at both sides. How can I keep kids safe?”
“I take it to heart, what Mr. Root says,” Puffinburger said. “That’s his job, to study and know about this stuff.”
“Anything we can do to keep them physically in school, and the teachers in school, is a good thing,” Puffinburger said.
Denne said he was “more adamant” that the mandate should remain in place than he was when it was enacted in August.
“We have to take care of those most vulnerable people, and that’s what I’m representing,” Denne said.
“Our numbers and our data are supporting, like everyone else said, that we’re keeping kids in school, which is our goal,” board Vice President Mary Jane Baniak said. “I really see no reason why we would change what we’re doing now.”
Board president Lara Courrier said that she agreed with keeping the measure in place.
“That time will come, it’s just not yet,” she said.
