KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County’s Board of Education is seeking funding for a new school in the Frankfort District that, if approved, would consolidate three existing elementary schools.
Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said the board would submit an application to the state’s School Building Authority for the estimated $21 million facility this week. They will request $19 million in state funds in addition to approximately $2 million to be provided locally, he wrote in an email to the Times-News. The application is due to the authority Friday.
While building plans aren’t yet firm and it is “a long process with no guarantees,” Ravenscroft said the submission is a good start.
“It’s step one, and we’re working hard to make it a reality,” Ravenscroft wrote in a recent social media post.
If the project is approved in April, Ravenscroft said in the email, construction could begin as early as this fall. The school would be built on the same Short Gap campus that now houses Frankfort high and middle schools.
The new primary school would house about 700 students between pre-kindergarten and fourth grade who currently attend Fort Ashby Primary School, Wiley Ford Primary School and Frankfort Intermediate School.
The new school would open for students in 2023, if funding is granted. The last school built in the county was Keyser Primary School, which opened in 2014, Ravenscroft said.
“This proposal should score highly with the SBA as it consolidates three aging buildings into one modern facility,” Ravenscroft said.
