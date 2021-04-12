KEYSER, W.Va. — An audit of the Mineral County Board of Education’s finances returned no findings, accountant Les Harbour reported to board members during their Tuesday night meeting.
The annual audit focused on the board’s financial statements for the previous fiscal year. Harbour, of the Huntington-based Fyffe Jones Group, said the results of the county’s audit “are the best type of report you can get. It’s the one everybody hopes for.”
Harbour said the business performed the audits for 12 West Virginia counties this year. While the school system’s finances were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Harbour said, “as far as adapting to it, and how the impact has been, Mineral County has performed pretty well.”
Harbour said the school system’s general fund balance increased by $3.3 million, while special revenues decreased. “This is something that we’ve seen statewide,” he said.
“This is a very strange year due to the pandemic throwing everything kind of out of order,” Harbour said. “However, at the end of the day you will have finished with a very strong unassigned general fund balance, which is good. That means you guys are keeping up with your expenses. Some counties have overextended and they’ve gotten in trouble with that fund balance, and you guys are not one of them, so you’ve shown a good financial position and kept your head on straight during this as well.”
The board meets next on April 20.
