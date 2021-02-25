KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Board of Education voted unanimously during a short special meeting Thursday to proceed with plans for consolidating three schools in the Frankfort district.
Three public hearings will be held on March 29 at Frankfort High School regarding the closures and consolidation, starting with one regarding Frankfort Intermediate at 5 p.m. and followed by hearings addressing Fort Ashby Primary School and, finally, Wiley Ford Primary.
At the end of those hearings, board President Lara Courrier said, the board will vote on whether to close and consolidate the schools into one new facility. The board has applied for funding from the state’s School Building Authority, and expects to receive word on whether it will be granted in April.
Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft announced the pursuit of the new school in January. It would cost approximately $21 million and, if approved, open for the 2023-2024 school year.
The board meets next on Tuesday.
