KEYSER, W.Va. — Ahead of free testing beginning later this week, Mineral County’s confirmed COVID-19 case count has climbed to 39.
According to state numbers Wednesday morning, of the 39 confirmed cases, one person has died from the disease, 14 are still ill and 26 have recovered.
The state figures also list two probable cases of coronavirus in the county.
A 74-year-old Mineral County man was the first county resident to die from the disease. The man’s death was reported by the county health department Monday evening. He had been in isolation for an indeterminate amount of time.
No other information about him or the new cases was made available.
At Tuesday evening’s Mineral County Commission meeting, the commissioners called the man’s death “a great sadness” for the county and extended their condolences to the family.
Per the state’s figures Wednesday morning, 51.2% of cases in Mineral County are among male patients and 48.8% are female. Patients in the age groups 20-29 and 50-59 respectively represent 19.51% of cases in the county. Patients age 30-39 and 60-69 represent 17.07% of cases, while patients 70 and older comprise 12.20%.
The free testing to be held later this week, conducted by the state’s National Guard and Department of Health and Human Resources, will be held on two dates at two different locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Friday, testing will be conducted at the American Legion in Piedmont, located at 10 Green St. On Saturday, testing will be held at the Keyser Primary/Keyser Middle School Complex, 1123 Harley O. Staggers Sr. Drive.
Testing is optional and open to all county residents, even those without symptoms. Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, is required to be tested. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.