KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County commissioners voted to make several different operational changes during their meeting Tuesday.
The commission voted unanimously for the consolidation of the county’s third and eighth voting precincts. Beginning with the next primary election in May 2022, voters from Cross will vote in Elk Garden. The commission began the consolidation process in April.
More than 120 voters will be affected by the change. County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz in April noted that Cross voters have voted in Elk Garden for the last two elections, due to a lack of poll workers and COVID-19.
The county now has 25 voting precincts.
The commissioners also voted unanimously to approve a new purchasing plan as presented by newly-appointed County Coordinator Luke McKenzie, who serves part time in that role and also works as the county’s emergency services director.
McKenzie explained that the county’s previous plan was much more brief, but much more opaque. The new plan also addresses emergency and accident purchase procedures, which McKenzie said were left unanswered in the previous code.
“It makes it very clear how to go about the process,” McKenzie said. “Our previous policy was one or two paragraphs, and it really never was very clear on what you need to do. This policy is five pages, but it makes it very clear on what you need to do based on the amount of the expenditure.”
The commission meets next June 22.
