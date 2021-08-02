KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Commission approved raises for some county staff during a July 27 meeting.
The commissioners voted unanimously in favor of a raise of $3,000 for county parks and recreation Director Kevin Simon, as well as $2,000 raises for all Mineral County Sheriff’s Department deputies — pay hikes intended to make the office’s salary range more competitive with neighboring counties.
“I wouldn’t want to lose anyone,” Sheriff Forrest “Buddy” Ellifritz said of the deputies, noting that the agency has lost deputies to other nearby police forces in recent years. “From the bottom man to the top man, we’ve got a great group of young guys. ... Any consideration I can get to help them out would be appreciated.”
The commission also approved raises for the county bookkeeper and accounts payable manager of $1,700 and $1,400, respectively.
Commissioner Roger Leatherman recused himself from the vote on the raises for deputies due to a familial conflict.
The commission also:
- Appointed Michael Cannon, John DelSignore and Dave Vanscoy for one-year terms to the Building Safety Committee, which is tasked with reviewing homes deemed a problem under the recent dilapidated properties ordinance. The commission is still seeking two citizen-at-large members.
- Read a citation from the West Virginia House of Delegates recognizing county government employees as essential workers.
