KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County commission approved the pursuit of grants Tuesday that, if received, would fund an auxiliary location as well as a mobile unit for the county health department.
Terry Lively, executive director of the Region 8 Planning and Development Council, met with the commissioners during their evening meeting. Lively said he'd worked with county health Administrator A. Jay Root on the grant applications. The funds, if received, would come from a state block grant and don't require matching funds.
The first application, Lively said, was for funding for a 3,000- to 4,000-square-foot building that would be located behind the health department. In addition to a waiting room and exam rooms, it would include drive-thru lanes outside for mobile testing, he said.
The new building, Lively said, would also feature a negative pressure HVAC system that would prevent the recirculation of air contaminated with disease particles, keeping residents safe. The separation between the two buildings would also help control the spread of illness, Lively said.
The application was for more than $2.9 million, Lively said, out of $3 million available.
"I think we have a good project to turn in. It will be competitive," Lively said.
The second application would fund a mobile health facility, Lively said, and would come from the same overall pot of funds as the first, though from money earmarked for services rather than construction.
That grant, Lively said, would allow for the purchase of "basically a mobile health department" at the price of $447,000, and also would not need a match.
"These mobile units are nice," Lively said. "I mean, if somebody blindfolded you and stuck you in one, when you opened your eyes, it would look like you were in the hospital. You wouldn't know you're in the back of a 34-foot truck. ... It would make it very convenient and very nice, and give the health department the ability to go out and reach out to lower-income areas where there are people who do not have the ability to drive to the health department."
The commission unanimously approved President Richard "Doc" Lechliter's signature on both applications.
"That mobile unit will be nice for people who don't have ways to get in," Commissioner Roger Leatherman said.
The commission meets next on Nov. 9 at 9:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.