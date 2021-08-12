KEYSER, W.Va. — The discussion surrounding the city’s request for purchase of a road by the county hit an impasse during Wednesday evening’s meeting of the Keyser City Council.
When approached by county coordinator Luke McKenzie during their July 28 meeting about granting right of way access to the county to construct a catwalk across West Street from the courthouse to the annex, the members of the Keyser City Council opted not to grant the request, but to instead ask that the county purchase West Street from the city.
During their meeting Tuesday morning, the commissioners discussed their thoughts on the council’s proposal.
The council, Commission President Richard “Doc” Lechliter said, was not “immediately receptive” to the plan as proposed, and asked Commissioners Jerry Whisner and Roger Leatherman for their thoughts on alternatives to suggest.
McKenzie noted that the county needs Keyser to sign on to proceed with the walkway.
“We absolutely have to have their permission,” McKenzie said. “They have to convey us the right of way.”
In consulting with architect Tom Pritts, McKenzie said, Pritts advised requesting documentation from the city regarding their reasoning.
“The only thing that (Pritts) mentioned was if they’re denying us that right of way, we really should ask for some sort of technical documentation on why they can’t provide that,” McKenzie said. “If Potomac State (College) wants to put a catwalk in, or another large business wants to come in that needs to access a municipal street, are they going to ask them for the same thing?”
Other options are available for construction, McKenzie said Tuesday, but the catwalk is the most ideal.
“We don’t have to impede on their property at all,” McKenzie said. “We can do everything within our boundaries. It’s just that walkway would be nice.”
Asked for the general consensus regarding accepting the city’s request, Leatherman said he was “not in favor” of the sale, and Whisner agreed.
On Wednesday evening, Councilman Jim Hannas, who was absent from the previous meeting, said that while he wanted to work with the county, past issues surrounding the purchase of a parking lot in the city leave him hesitant.
Hannas, who is also the city’s streets supervisor, said that minutes from a 1990 city meeting indicated that the city entered then into a lease purchase agreement to acquire the parking lot behind the Royal Restaurant and magistrate court for $90,000.
It was to be paid off in 2000, Hannas said. When a new city administrator came to work in 2000, he said, the deed was not transferred. The city maintained the lot, Hannas said, until the county bought the lot a few years earlier.
The city was not consulted in that sale as they rightfully should have been, Hannas said.
Whisner said that when he spoke with one of the residents about the purchase, he was told they were awaiting the city’s response.
“It seems like the county commissioners would have came and talked to the city and said ‘What about that parking lot?’” Hannas said. “That would be working together.”
“You guys knew the city owned that parking lot,” Tillman said. “That’s why you guys tried to purchase it from us several times.”
Tillman called the county’s approach to the purchase “shady.”
“Not really,” Whisner responded. “We assumed that you did own it, until we’d done some research and found out there was no deed.”
The county’s purchase of the road would help balance the loss of the parking lot, Hannas said.
“The city citizens that I represent, that we represent, lost $90,000,” Hannas said. “It’s not the parking lot. The parking lot’s nothing. ... I’m not here to play games. I’ll work with you. That just left a bad taste in my mouth.”
Tillman maintained his opinion that the county should purchase the road. Hannas said they should not sell the road without citizen input. Asked by Leatherman for a price, Hannas said the county should “make us an offer.”
West Street, Tillman said later in the meeting, “is worth at least $150,000.”
“We need to work with the commissioners. I wish they would work with us,” Tillman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.