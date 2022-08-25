KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Commission discussed funding and other aspects of ongoing projects across the county when it met in session Tuesday evening.
Early in the meeting, the commission voted to hire a construction inspector on a contractual basis, per U.S. Department of Agriculture terms, to supervise work on the courthouse. They’ll pay up to $5,400 a month to Montum Architecture, county architect Tom Pritts’ company.
McKenzie said Wednesday that the inspector is a necessary condition to satisfy loan requirements from the USDA. The commission is seeking a loan from the federal agency for construction of the courthouse and has been tentatively approved for up to $7 million, though they ultimately hope to need less than that, McKenzie said.
McKenzie said that while the terms of the loan aren’t finalized yet, they’ve secured a letter of conditions and the county is “extremely close” to meeting the USDA’s terms as spelled out in the letter. McKenzie said he hopes to have the project go to bid in November.
The commission also discussed progress on work on the amphitheater at Larenim Park. The county announced earlier this month that they received a grant for its design, and during Tuesday’s meeting discussed an additional grant they’re seeking for construction.
The grant in question, from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, requires a 50-50 match from the county. The commission will submit a $150,000 match to apply for $300,000 total, Commission President Jerry Whisner said.
If approved, the grant would cover the first phase of construction of the new amphitheater, Whisner said. They’d use the funds to construct a rudimentary stage, electricity and handicap accessibility. McKenzie noted that the stage would be built with all the necessary infrastructure to enhance it during future phases of construction.
The commission meets next on Sept. 13.
