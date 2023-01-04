KEYSER, W.Va. — In its first business meeting of the year, the Mineral County Commission set the course for the rest of the year through votes on leadership, meeting dates and board appointments.
The commissioners voted unanimously to return Jerry Whisner to his spot as president. New commissioner Charles “Dutch” Staggs was sworn in Dec. 29, replacing former commissioner Dr. Richard “Doc” Lechliter, who retired rather than seek reelection.
The commission also voted to approve the year’s holidays, as well as pay dates on the 15th and last day of each month, with the exception of June 29. Their meeting dates will be the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, excluding Jan. 17 and 31 and Dec. 27.
The commission also voted to approve hiring two new employees as 911 operators and a third for the Circuit Clerk’s office. The board meets next Jan. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.