KEYSER, W.Va. — After getting off to a sluggish start, the Mineral County commissioners are considering restarting the bidding process for contractors to undertake planned renovations for the courthouse complex and detention center.
When a mandatory pre-bid meeting was held last week, only one contractor showed up, architect Tom Pritts said. That means only one qualified contractor would be able to place a bid for the project, he said.
While they could theoretically proceed with a single bidder per USDA standards, said Pritts, the lack of competition is a potential concern.
Pritts said the commissioners should consider opening up the bidding period again.
“My first reaction is to put it out again,” Commission President Jerry Whisner said. “We don’t know if it’s going to be high or not. … We’d have nothing to compare it to.”
Commissioner Dr. Richard “Doc” Lechliter asked if the contractor that had shown interest would do so again were the commission to restart the process, and Pritts said they would.
County Coordinator Luke McKenzie said he needed to check with First United Bank regarding extending the bid period to make sure it wouldn’t have an impact on the interest rate for the project’s financing. It’s possible the interim rate could increase, he said.
McKenzie also announced during the meeting that the county received a $64,000 grant for window restoration.
The commissioners also voted to approve holding meetings in their Armstrong Street administrative annex once renovations are finished.
The commission will discuss the bidding process further when they meet next on Dec. 6.
