KEYSER, W.Va. — After nearly a year without one, Mineral County's commissioners voted Tuesday to resume the process of hiring a new county coordinator.
The commissioners unanimously approved the advertisement of the position, which has been vacant since Drew Brubaker was fired last summer. Brubaker had served since 2016 prior to his dismissal July 31, 2020.
Commission President Richard "Doc" Lechliter said the position may be full or part time, depending on the candidate.
The position advertised is slightly different than the one commissioners ultimately opted not to fill last year, Lechliter said. Where they'd previously wanted someone to handle planning and floodplain management, Lechliter said, those responsibilities have ultimately been assumed by staff at the Mineral County Health Department.
According to the job description, the person hired would be responsible for primarily administrative functions like purchasing and personnel management. The role will pay an annual salary of $35,000 to $55,000," or the right individual part time at $20 to $25 per hour."
Resumes may be mailed to the Mineral County Commission at 150 Armstrong St., Keyser, W.Va. 26726, or emailed to countycommission@mineralwv.org by 4:30 p.m. May 14, per the posting.
The commission meets next on May 11 at 9:30 a.m.
