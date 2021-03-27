KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to send their budget estimate of more than $6 million forward to the state auditor’s office for approval.
Commission President Richard “Doc” Lechliter said the final estimate for fiscal year 2022’s budget is $6.39 million. That amount, Lechliter said, “is kind of steady with the past couple of years.”
The officials will meet to officially lay the levy for the pending fiscal year on the afternoon of April 20.
The commission also heard the third and final reading of a false alarm ordinance that would penalize homeowners and businesses for erroneous security alerts. False fire alarms would not be affected.
The ordinance deems that, over a 12-month period, first and second offenses would incur a warning letter, third offenses a $50 fine, and $100 per property for the fourth strike and any subsequent offenses.
The ordinance will take effect July 1. Before it’s officially enacted, notices will be issued, Lechliter said.
The commission also voted to start soliciting bids for the construction of new restrooms at Larenim Park in Burlington.
The Mineral County commission meets next on April 13 at 9:30 a.m.
