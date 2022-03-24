KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Commission approved a record-high budget during its Tuesday evening meeting.
The commissioners unanimously voted in favor of the $6.8 million spending plan, which Commission President Dr. Richard "Doc" Lechliter said was "the largest budget since I've been a commissioner." Last fiscal year's budget was $6.39 million.
Lechliter said that when he was first elected to office a decade ago, the budget was about $6.2 million. While it declined a bit in the mid-2010s, he said, it's risen back to where it was in recent years.
Lechliter attributed the increase this year to higher property tax revenues. More new homes have been built in the county, he said, particularly in the Lakewood subdivision in the Frankfort district. Coal revenue was also slightly higher, Lechliter said.
County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz will submit the budget to the state for approval, and the commission will enact it April 19 if cleared.
The commission also held the first reading of an ordinance to approve changes to the building safety code that, if accepted, would amend the complaint submission process and relieve the county of its responsibility to patrol unkempt yards. Municipal codes aren't affected.
