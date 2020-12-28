KEYSER, W.Va. — During their final meeting of the year, the Mineral County commissioners wrapped up loose ends from the course of the last year and began handling some of the details for the next.
In keeping with Gov. Jim Justice’s proclamation to give state employees a full day off for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the commissioners voted to extend the same to county employees.
The commission will hold its next meeting on the first business day of the year, Jan. 4 at 9 a.m., during which time they’ll vote on which of the three men will serve as commission president for the year, as well as handle any additional small odds and ends as needed. Roger Leatherman, who won reelection to the board in November, currently serves as president, along with fellow members Dr. Richard “Doc” Lechliter and Jerry Whisner.
The commission also voted to appoint Jeffrey Pyle Sr. to the Library board and Sara Geis to the Parks and Recreation Board. They also approved the pay and holiday schedules for county employees for 2021, leaving room for possibly re-evaluating December’s holiday dates as the time gets closer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.