Mineral commissioners fire county coordinator

KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County commissioners are searching for a new county coordinator following their decision to fire Drew Brubaker late last month.
Commissioner Richard "Doc" Lechliter confirmed Thursday that the board had moved to relieve Brubaker of his duties effective July 31.
“We just felt that we weren’t getting the work performance we wanted, so we needed to make a change,” Lechliter said. “We just didn’t feel he was meeting our needs. It wasn’t easy.”
Brubaker was hired by the commission in December 2016, having previously served as an appraiser in the county assessor's office.
The board has begun advertising for Brubaker’s replacement, as Lechliter said that they “wanted to get right on it.” Lechliter estimated eight applications had been received and more were expected.
“We wish him well in the future,” Lechliter said. “We hope that he’s able to find something that better suits him.”
When contacted Thursday, Brubaker declined to comment.
