KEYSER, W.Va. — Some county offices and agencies presented budget requests to the Mineral County Commission during their Tuesday evening meeting.
While Sheriff Forrest "Buddy" Ellifritz did not request a budget increase, he requested increases in some areas that he said faced unexpectedly high costs this year.
“Basically, I’m not asking for anything. Just keep my budget the same,” he said.
Ellifritz said he anticipated exceeding the department’s current fiscal year budget in a few areas.
“There’s a couple things that I noticed I’m probably going to be over on,” Ellifritz said. The agency is approaching its allotment for vehicle maintenance, he said, as new patrol cars that were ordered have not been received yet and the existing ones have required regular fixes to keep them on the road.
Of the five cars ordered, four are being prepared and one is in transit, “and that’s the last information I got,” he said.
Ellifritz said he also anticipated an issue with the cost of overtime in the law enforcement portion of the budget. By the end of December, he said, the sheriff's office had spent $122,885 in overtime, and more has been required for officers filling in as court security. The department has approximately $180,000 allotted for overtime.
County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz said that $10,000 for extra help in the clerk’s office is accounted for through a grant and those funds will be available when the new fiscal year starts July 1. While she didn’t request an increase for the clerk’s office, she asked for an $11,440 increase in funding for county elections.
Part of that increase, she said, would help pay election poll workers more. She proposed raising their stipend for the day from $140 to $150.
“It is so hard to get poll workers right now,” Lauren Ellifritz said, noting that some might be dissuaded by the early hours and low pay for the day’s work. Poll workers also receive $25 for attending a two-hour training.
The pool of willing volunteers has also shrunk, she said.
“One week in my death certificates, three of the death certificates were my poll workers,” she said.
Lauren Ellifritz said the rest of the requested increase would assist with material costs and advertising.
The commission meets next on March 8.
