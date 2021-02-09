KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County's commissioners heard budget requests from local entities, including a call from the Piedmont Public Library for more help, during a meeting Tuesday morning.
Representatives from many of the bodies that made funds requests during the first part of the meeting — the county health department, Family Resource Network and Potomac Valley Conservation District — didn't request more than they typically do, despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The library, however, requested $5,000 more than usual in the wake of a reduction in the amount of funds typically received from County United Way.
Those funds, director Paula Boggs explained in both a letter and presentation to the board, are critical for the state monies the library receives, which require a local match in order to be awarded.
Boggs, who is the library's sole paid employee, said that while the library normally receives $12,400 from County United Way, this year there was an "extreme cut" to $6,491, which she attributed to a combination of lasting financial effects from both the pandemic and the closure of Verso's Luke mill in 2019.
That monetary loss led to a reduction in hours and some program cuts, she said, and the increased funds from the county would help make up for the United Way decrease.
Last year, the library received $5,500 from the commission, $5,000 from the Mineral County Board of Education and $1,600 from Piedmont city government, Boggs said, adding that she plans to ask for more funds from both of those bodies as well. The library's total expenses for fiscal year 2021 are $26,105.
Despite the reduced income, Boggs said the library has served the community all the same, hosting appropriately socially-distanced holiday events and offering services like free Wi-Fi and assistance for job seekers in addition to lending books and DVDs.
"We still do a lot of stuff," Boggs said. "There's just not a lot of money there anymore."
Commissioner Jerry Whisner called the situation "heartbreaking."
The commission meets next on Feb. 23.
