Mineral commissioners hear concerns from both sides on ATV petition

KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Commission conducted a public hearing Tuesday on a petition to ban use of all-terrain vehicles on two residential roads within the county that drew mixed testimony.
The petition first came before the board in February and would affect Wagoner Lane and Old Hayes Lane, both of which sit off Dan’s Run Road in Fort Ashby. The completed petition came before the commission for its first reading and presentation in April.
If enacted, ATV use would be restricted on the two roads, except for emergency vehicles and road maintenance.
The commissioners didn’t take any action to vote on the petition during Tuesday’s hearing, and said they plan to have discussions with local law enforcement about how to proceed in the interim.
The petition will be discussed further at the June 15 meeting. If amended, county administrator Drew Brubaker said it would have to be presented with its changes again at the June 23 meeting, at which time they’d vote.
Tuesday’s hearing, at points, narrowly avoided turning into an argument between residents of the roads affected by the petition on different sides of the issue.
Residents Tammy and William Kenney spoke against the petition’s approval. They reside in the area, Tammy Kenney said, and they were drawn to purchase their property because of the lack of restrictions placed on it. Four-wheelers, dirt bikes and similar vehicles have been a common sight in the surrounding area, she said, for many families on the two roads.
While her young adult son and his friends have been working in the area, Tammy Kenney said they’ve had their ATVs on site and have been riding “from point A to point B” between their home and garage. They have been courteous of their neighbors when riding, both contended.
“These young men are just over there riding,” she said. “They’re not out on the streets doing drugs and that kind of thing. I actually like them over there because I know where they’re at and what they’re doing.”
Tammy Kenney said she fears that if ATV use was restricted in their small community, it would lower the value of their property. She has been considering buying a nearby piece of property on Hayes Lane, she said, but if those types of restrictions were placed upon land use, she’d likely not proceed with the purchase.
When asked by Commission President Roger Leatherman when they’re typically out riding, Tammy Kenney said the young men would typically ride their ATVs in the late afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. before the sun begins to go down.
Resident Hannah Carman, who first brought the petition before the commission earlier this year, disputed the version of events the Kenneys presented. Carman contended that the majority of neighbors support restricting ATV use in the area.
She recounted an incident in which she said her teenage daughter, who has been learning to drive, was scared during a night driving lesson when two ATV riders allegedly “went flying around her” without their headlights on.
The riders have also caused some damage to her property, Carman alleged, including her greenhouse and shed. Her pet goose and chickens have also narrowly avoided being struck by flying gravel kicked up by their wheels, Carman said.
Where cars tend to drive by at an estimated 10 to 15 mph, she said, the ATV riders frequently drive by at speeds twice that, doing wheelies and “creating dust that’s flying into our houses and yards” as well as damaging the gravel road.
William Kenney disputed that account of the riders’ behavior. Per his property’s deed, William Kenney said, the types of vehicles they’ve been riding have been used legally. Calls to the police complaining about the riders haven’t resulted in any arrests, he said.
“I feel like we’re getting harassed by these families,” William Kenney said of those who brought the petition forward. “I’ve got a right-of-way that goes across from Wagoner to Hayes Lane. One person cut a three-foot ditch across it. ...It’s just ridiculous, all over a couple boys riding four-wheelers. They’re not tearing up Wagoner (Lane), period. And Hayes Lane is a private road.”
Leatherman said that while William Kenney’s concern that others were trying to infringe on his private property “may be true to a point ... sometimes people can be really annoying on four-wheelers.”
“I’m going to be very honest. It’s a shame that as a community you can’t sit together and work things out and put a stop to it,” Leatherman said. “I think we’ve got a disrespect problem for the people who live there. I don’t know where this is going to go ... but if you people want to get together and try to work it out, great. But otherwise, something is going to have to be done.”
The commission also:
• Heard an update on elections from County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz, who said she is more than 100 people short of the amount of volunteer poll workers needed to man voting stations on primary election day, which is June 9. Ellifritz said citizens should try to vote by mail with an absentee ballot, and said she is currently evaluating potential options for making voting run more smoothly.
