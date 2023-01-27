KEYSER, W.Va. — The next meeting of the Mineral County Commission will be held in its newly-renovated facility, part of the ongoing expansion of the downtown legal district in Keyser, according to Luke McKenzie, county administrator.
McKenzie said during the Jan. 17 commissioners’ meeting that finishing the molding around the windows and a few other details was all that needed to be done. The one-story building at 77 Armstrong St. previously housed Keyser Decorating.
McKenzie said that paving of the parking lot probably won’t start until spring, noting that project bidding hasn’t even started. The lot will be used by commissioners and other personnel, with some spaces rented to local business people.
The three-member Building Commission briefed commissioners on the renovations of the courthouse and judicial annex.
McKenzie clarified the financing that was discussed during the Building Commission meeting in an email to the Times-News.
The total project cost is estimated to be about $10.35 million, which includes professional services such as bond counsel, engineering, interim construction financing interest and accounting, he said.
Commission president Jerry Whisner said in a telephone interview that the estimate is for what’s ahead and does not include work that’s already been done, except for some engineering and design work.
A USDA Community Facilities loan will fund $7 million, according to McKenzie.
“We had a required cash contribution of $1.125 million that we had already set aside,” he said. “That put us at a total of $8.125 million set aside for the project.
“Based on the bid overrun, subtracting some professional service costs that we had already paid, we had about $1.8 million we needed to come up with to fully fund the project.
“We are funding that with $1.3 million from the general county fund and $500,000 from our ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds,” McKenzie said.
McKenzie said the project will see the addition of a second story to the sheriff’s office for deputy offices, adding an addition to the main courthouse with an elevator, security corridor and public restroom, and making the main courthouse handicapped-accessible.
Plans also include adding an addition to the current judicial annex that will have an elevator and other upgrades to eventually house the tax office, assessor’s office and county clerk, McKenzie said.
“I don’t think we can afford it,” Commissioner Roger Leatherman said at the Building Commission meeting.
“I think it’s an acceptable risk for what needs to be done,” said Jerry Frantz, president of the Building Commission.
“Backing out now is not your best plan,” he said, prior to the vote to move forward with the project.
McKenzie said that Fairchance Construction Co. was the low bidder and therefore will be receiving the project award, with a base bid of $8.535 million.
The base bid is for the main portion of the project, and covers the actual construction and materials, McKenzie said.
Four add-ons totaling $504,810 also are part of the bid. These represent additional work to which the commission has not yet committed, according to Whisner.
“The additive alternates are add-ons. They are what would be considered to be optional,” McKenzie said.
The commissioners during the morning meeting also approved reappointment of the following to serve on the Planning Commission: David Frederick Sr., Lisa S. Wagoner, Clyde Burdock, Jeff Clark and Andrew Root.
The next Mineral County Commission meeting is scheduled for Jan. 31 at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.