KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Health Department will add an annex to their grounds and purchase a new mobile unit following the receipt of two grants applied for last year.
The Mineral County Commission approved the notices and agreements for the grants when they met on Tuesday morning.
Through working with the Region 8 Development Council, the health department applied for both grants last October. They asked for more than $2.9 million for the annex facility, Council Executive Director Terry Lively told the commissioners at the time, and $474,000 for the mobile unit. The money was awarded through a state block grant.
“These mobile units are nice,” Lively said last October. “I mean, if somebody blindfolded you and stuck you in one, when you opened your eyes, it would look like you were in the hospital. You wouldn’t know you’re in the back of a 34-foot truck. ... It would make it very convenient and very nice, and give the health department the ability to go out and reach out to lower-income areas where there are people who do not have the ability to drive to the health department.”
By email, Mineral County Health Administrator A.Jay Root said they hope to have the mobile unit acquired in a year, and construction on the annex is slated for completion in three years.
"The annex will allow us to provide large community events on-site, including drive thru vaccination clinics, testing events, and a training/meeting center to name a few," Root wrote. "The goal is to design a multifunctional facility. The possibilities are endless. The mobile unit will allow the staff to go to all areas of Mineral County to provide services to individuals that may not have transportation to make it to our primary location. We will be able to provide any service we currently have, any place, anytime."
Root thanked the Region 8 Development Council and the commission for their assistance and support.
"The Mineral County Health Department would like to thank Region 8 for the work they put into writing and obtaining the grant and the Mineral County Commission for the support they have provided throughout the grant process. Both partnerships will help us better serve our community," Root wrote.
The commissioners meet next on June 28.
