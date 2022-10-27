KEYSER, W.Va. — There’s a fairly simple solution to the stray cat issue in Mineral County, a group of volunteers who rescue them told county commissioners Tuesday, but they need support to attain it.
Susan Kesner, who with her daughter LeAunna runs the nonprofit Friends of Felines and Ferals, and Melanie Minshall spoke with commissioners during the group’s regular business meeting Tuesday evening about gaining the group’s support for a trap, neuter and release program.
As stray cats continue to pop up around the county, spaying and neutering them would help to curb the population.
“This is a community issue, and it’s not going to get solved until we do something as a community,” Minshall said. “Just complaining about it isn’t going to do anything about it.”
In recent months, Susan Kesner and Minshall both said they’ve seen growing numbers of feral cats. At the rescue, Kesner said, there are about 28 feral cats, and Minshall said she and her mom have rescued roughly 20 kittens and three adult cats over the last two months.
Felines and Ferals rescues hundreds of cats annually, Susan Kesner said. While they have tried to seek grants on their own, they’ve run into roadblocks as a younger organization, as some funds aren’t available to nonprofits that have been in existence for fewer than three years. Friends of Felines and Ferals just passed that mark, she said, “but they’re still very leery.”
Commissioner Dr. Richard “Doc” Lechliter asked whether a formal letter of support, which commissioners have offered to other groups, would help the cause. Susan Kesner said it would.
County Coordinator Luke McKenzie asked about how the grants work. LeAunna Kesner said the awarding organizations would give them a check to fund the operations at whichever veterinary clinics choose to participate. They provide proof of the costs as verification, she said.
Minshall said the animals would get rabies vaccines during the procedure, and the feral cats would have their ears tipped to indicate their status.
Commission President Jerry Whisner said the group would “gladly” pen a letter of support, which McKenzie said he’d send following the meeting.
The commissioners also voted to close the courthouse for training on Jan. 9, 2023, and to award a bid for $34,542 to Cumberland Glass for adding new doors and windows to the commission building and administrative annex.
