KEYSER, W.Va. — What began as an effort to collect gift cards for Mineral County’s industrious and caring health care workers during the holiday season has evolved into a Facebook group where residents coordinate cards, meals and more, organizers say.
Melissa Clark said the idea for the Mineral County COVID Heroes group was born of the conversations that she’s had of late with Mineral County Health Department Administrator A. Jay Root.
Moved by the immense pressure that Root and the county’s many other health care workers are currently laboring under, she thought of doing something similar to the recent Healthcare Heroes gift card distribution at UPMC Western Maryland, Clark said, but as a grassroots community effort not tied to any one institution or business.
Clark, who is the associate director at AHEC West, said she decided to reach out to Kati Kenney. Kenney’s “go-getter” tendencies and role as vice president of marketing with First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union made her a natural choice, Clark said, and so they got to work from there building out the group.
They took the group public a bit more than two weeks ago, Clark said, and have received a strong response from the community, but they could always use more help.
“I feel like we’ve gotten a good response, but I still think we could have a better response,” Clark said. “Getting the word out is important. The thing is not everybody’s on Facebook, not everybody understands exactly what it is, so we’re continuing to just get the word out, and try to rally people around.”
“Our neighbors, our friends and our families are essentially putting out their white flag,” Kenney said. “They need supported and they need help, and they’re really run thin. And, at least in our family, getting through this whole pandemic has been difficult to say the least for everyone. Everything feels heavy, and an easy way to kind of refocus on the good and positive that we have is to try to figure out ways to support and bring some joy and happiness to others.”
The group has gone beyond the original gift card idea already, Clark said. When she spoke with the Times-News Monday, the first of what would hopefully be several raffles was underway, with its planned drawing a few days out at that point. The drawing, held Wednesday night, ultimately raised $1,200, Clark said.
Others have used the group as a conduit for coordinating meal deliveries, Kenney said, and some “very motivated ambulance workers” also used it to set up dropping off heaters and tents to provide some comfort and shelter for families enduring the wrenching experience of keeping watch outside the window of a dying loved one’s room at Piney Valley nursing home in Keyser and the Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby.
“They were visiting these nursing homes as part of their job, and were seeing family members outside the window at all hours of the day and night trying to be close to their loved ones who are very sick and likely dying,” Kenney said. “We put a call for action out there. And within 24 hours, we had canopies and tarps ... at both nursing homes. I just shot a message off to the EMT who I was speaking with, and he went and picked them all up and set them up, and got the heaters. The group was a way to facilitate all of that.”
Another smaller effort within the group to lift spirits has been Mary Jane Baniak’s spearheading the collection of greeting cards to distribute around the county’s fire stations and health care facilities.
Baniak, who also serves as the vice president of the county school board, said that they’ve collected about 60 cards to date. Card collection will continue into next week, she said, and they’re on track to have enough cards to distribute in the days before Christmas to Mineral County’s 11 fire departments, plus the hospital and health department.
“I think it’s always really nice, because you know, we don’t get as many personal handwritten things anymore,” Baniak said. “You know, a lot of people write it on Facebook, or write it on social media, which is awesome and great. But sometimes just knowing that someone took the time to actually write down their thoughts, for someone else, I think that can be really special, especially at this time of year.”
Root said he’d only learned of the group this week, but was grateful for their efforts.
“From what I see, it is a wonderful thing,” Root said. “There are several different community partners that are working together to protect and take care of our community. These type of endeavors definitely help with the morale of not only our agency, but all agencies. It’s great to have that support. I would personally like to thank them. It means a great deal.”
Donations are accepted online at https://bit.ly/MinCoCOVIDHeroesDonate.
