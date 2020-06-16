KEYSER, W.Va. — The deaths of two people found dead inside a Mineral County residence remain under investigation by West Virginia State Police.
It was just after noon Thursday when a trooper of the Keyser detachment conducted a requested well-being check on Bobwhite Drive near Keyser after family members advised they had not heard from a woman at that location.
Access was made into the residence where the bodies of Michelle L. Butts, 48, and Brian L. Price, 54, were found.
The Troop 2 Crime Scene Response Team responded to assist in processing the scene.
Both bodies were sent to the West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsies.
State police said no other information is available at this time and are asking anyone with information relative to the investigation to contact the Keyser detachment at 304-788-1101.
